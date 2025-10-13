Robert J. Hansen Investigative Journalist

Child files restraining order against mother day before forced to ‘reunify’ with abusive parent
California Family Court Crisis: The Maya and Sebastian Laing Story
  
Santa Cruz children forcibly taken from father’s family and placed in reunification camp
California Family Court Crisis: The Maya and Sebastian Laing Story
  
Santa Cruz Supervisors want California to eliminate family court reunification programs
California Family Court Crisis: The Maya and Sebastian Laing Story
  
Orange County woman dies months after ex-husband makes seemingly credible threat against her
The Orange County, Ca., Family Court Crisis
  
OC Family Court Fails to Protect Mothers and Children
Orange County Family Court, DA and CPS Crisis
  
Mother Sues The Irvine Company, Orange County DA and Family Court Retaliate
The Julie Holburn Story
  
Orange County DA's Office Hostile to Women: Unprotected OC Women Suffer Under Spitzer's Retaliation
From prosecutors to protective mothers, the OCDA’s refusal to shield victims fuels retaliation in the workplace and in family court
  
Orange County Court Ignores Abundant Evidence of Abuse, Gives Children to Father
The Julie Holburn Story: Mom turned Investigative Journalist
  
Orange County Mother's Plea for Protection: Local Police and OCDA's office Fail to Act
The Julie Holburn Story: Mom turned Investigative Journalist
  
