Family Court Judge’s Bias Against Mothers
Orange County’s Family Court Crisis: Judge James L. Waltz and the Cases of Joanna McGowan and Julie Holburn
Oct 13
Robert J Hansen
August 2025
Orange County protective mother pleads not guilty to child abduction, fearing abuse
Orange County Family Court Crisis: The Tawny Minna-Grossman Story
Published on Julie M. Anderson-Holburn
Aug 14
Orange County Files Felony Charges Against Mom Who Says She Fled California to Protect Her Children
Orange County Family Court Crisis: The Tawny Minna-Grossman Story
Published on Julie M. Anderson-Holburn
Aug 13
May 2025
Child files restraining order against mother day before forced to ‘reunify’ with abusive parent
California Family Court Crisis: The Maya and Sebastian Laing Story
May 25
Robert J Hansen
Santa Cruz children forcibly taken from father’s family and placed in reunification camp
California Family Court Crisis: The Maya and Sebastian Laing Story
May 25
Robert J Hansen
Santa Cruz Supervisors want California to eliminate family court reunification programs
California Family Court Crisis: The Maya and Sebastian Laing Story
May 25
Robert J Hansen
Orange County woman dies months after ex-husband makes seemingly credible threat against her
The Orange County, Ca., Family Court Crisis
May 25
Robert J Hansen
OC Family Court Fails to Protect Mothers and Children
Orange County Family Court, DA and CPS Crisis
May 24
Robert J Hansen
Mother Sues The Irvine Company, Orange County DA and Family Court Retaliate
The Julie Holburn Story
May 23
Robert J Hansen
Orange County DA's Office Hostile to Women: Unprotected OC Women Suffer Under Spitzer's Retaliation
From prosecutors to protective mothers, the OCDA’s refusal to shield victims fuels retaliation in the workplace and in family court
May 23
Robert J Hansen
Orange County Court Ignores Abundant Evidence of Abuse, Gives Children to Father
The Julie Holburn Story: Mom turned Investigative Journalist
May 23
Robert J Hansen
Orange County Mother's Plea for Protection: Local Police and OCDA's office Fail to Act
The Julie Holburn Story: Mom turned Investigative Journalist
May 23
Robert J Hansen
