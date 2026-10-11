Who protects women when their protectors fail? AI Generated

The allegations of sexual violence at Cornell University have prompted an uncomfortable question: Where are the men?

Women have expressed outrage, shared their experiences of abuse and demanded accountability after a former Cornell student filed a lawsuit alleging seven fraternity members drugged and sexually assaulted her in 2024.

The allegations remain contested, and the accused are entitled to due process. But the controversy has expanded beyond Cornell to a broader discussion about men who remain silent when other men mistreat women.

Culture writer Louis Staples raised that question in a Harper’s Bazaar essay discussed on NPR⁠, challenging men to participate in conversations women have too often been left to carry themselves.

It’s a legitimate criticism, but one that deserves a more complete examination.

There are men who challenge misogyny, refuse to associate with men who degrade women and intervene when they witness abuse. They don’t necessarily announce those decisions publicly, and most receive no recognition for them.

Nor should they expect any.

But if we’re going to discuss men’s silence, we should also examine the silence of men whose professional responsibilities include protecting women, investigating abuse and holding offenders accountable.

I learned something about the distinction between watching and intervening more than two decades ago, long before becoming a journalist.

I was 20, working nights at a 24-hour diner, when two couples came in for dinner. One man immediately attracted attention because of his hostility toward the woman accompanying him.

He was rude, argumentative and visibly angry throughout the meal. My female coworker, who was serving their table, noticed it too.

When they left, he angrily slammed the restaurant door. Minutes later, we saw him outside grabbing the woman’s hair, pushing and shoving her as she resisted.

My coworker urged me to call police. I wasn’t particularly interested in doing that and told her she could call if she wanted.

Instead, I went outside.

I had no intention of confronting him. I sat on a low concrete flowerbed near the entrance, partly to observe what was happening and partly to make sure it didn’t escalate.

The other man from the couples stood nearby watching. Three men arriving for dinner stopped and watched alongside me.

Then the man assaulting the woman turned toward us.

He demanded to know whether anyone had a problem with what he was doing. He approached each of us, pointing in our faces and declaring that none of us would do anything.

He started with me.

By the time he finished confronting the other men, I had removed my jacket. When he turned back toward me, I flicked my cigarette at his face and punched him in the mouth.

A fight followed. I eventually tackled him to the ground, and just as the confrontation ended, a police car pulled into the parking lot.

I stood up, brushed off my work shirt and walked away. The man began yelling at me, and the officer put him in the patrol car.

I don’t recount that experience because fighting is an appropriate response to domestic violence. Looking back, I recognize how easily the confrontation could have escalated and endangered the woman or others.

Nor do I know what happened to her afterward.

But I remember the men standing there watching, including myself, and how quickly the responsibility to act became personal.

I also recognize that my response was prompted partly by the man’s confrontation with me, not simply by my concern for the woman.

That’s an uncomfortable distinction, but an important one.

Standing up for women isn’t necessarily about physical confrontation. Sometimes it means challenging a friend, ending a relationship with someone whose behavior is unacceptable or refusing to participate in conversations that objectify women.

Sometimes it means challenging people with considerably more power than yourself.

In May 2023, I published a commentary questioning the Orange County District Attorney’s Office’s treatment of women⁠ under District Attorney Todd Spitzer.

Former Orange County senior prosecutor Tracy Miller challenged harassment and retaliation within the district attorney's office, ultimately winning a jury verdict in 2025. I examined the office's treatment of women in a May 2023 commentary. Photo courtesy of the Davis Vanguard.

The allegations involved Tracy Miller, a senior prosecutor who said she faced retaliation after reporting sexual harassment involving a colleague with close personal ties to Spitzer.

I also examined the experience of a mother who said prosecutors repeatedly declined to pursue allegations that her former husband violated restraining orders and abused her and their children.

My argument was straightforward: If an institution cannot adequately protect women within its own ranks, what confidence should women in the community have that it will protect them?

Two years later, a jury found Spitzer and former Chief Assistant District Attorney Shawn Nelson liable⁠ in Miller’s harassment and retaliation case, awarding her $3 million in compensatory damages and $25,000 in punitive damages against Spitzer personally.

The verdict did not resolve every allegation raised in my reporting. But it established that a senior female prosecutor who stood up for other women had herself been subjected to unlawful workplace conduct.

Miller was the one who bore the professional and personal consequences of challenging powerful men.

I wasn’t throwing punches in a parking lot anymore. I was examining records, asking questions and publicly challenging an elected prosecutor.

Nobody gave me a medal for either experience, and I wasn’t looking for one.

I mention them because when we suggest men aren’t standing up for women, we risk overlooking those who have been doing precisely that, often without anyone knowing about it.

Acknowledging those men is not the same as expecting women to thank them for basic decency.

But meaningful accountability should be measured by conduct, not the visibility of someone’s outrage.

And women’s expectations go considerably beyond social media statements.

They want men to challenge degrading behavior before it escalates, intervene safely when someone is threatened, support survivors without taking control of their decisions and stop protecting friends or colleagues simply because of personal loyalty.

They want institutions to take their reports seriously.

The statistics illustrate why.

According to RAINN’s analysis of federal victimization data⁠, an estimated 73% of rapes and sexual assaults were not reported to police in 2024. Research on the handling of reported sexual assaults has also documented substantial attrition between initial reports, criminal charges and convictions.

Illustrative 100-person grid based on the 2024 National Crime Victimization Survey estimate cited by RAINN. Each square represents 1% of estimated victimizations, not an individual person. Source: RAINN

Those figures don’t establish that every case without a conviction was improperly handled.

But they demonstrate how frequently sexual violence goes unreported and how difficult the path to criminal accountability can be.

Domestic violence and stalking present another problem: Even when women seek protection through the courts, that protection can prove inadequate.

In Sacramento, 38-year-old Shalini Thakur was killed in September⁠ after obtaining a civil harassment restraining order against a man who authorities say later shot her.

She had previously reported a suspected violation of that order. Sacramento sheriff’s deputies developed probable cause for an arrest⁠ but were unable to locate the suspect before the killing.

There is no evidence that deputies intentionally neglected their responsibilities, and no way to know whether an earlier arrest would have prevented her death.

But the case illustrates a painful reality.

A restraining order carries legal authority, but it is not a physical shield. When a woman reports that someone has violated an order intended to protect her, meaningful enforcement can be critical.

The failure to locate a suspect does not automatically establish misconduct. It does, however, raise legitimate questions about the resources, procedures and urgency devoted to protecting people who have already sought help.

Those questions become even more troubling when the alleged abuser is a law enforcement officer.

Police have the authority to investigate abuse, arrest suspects and influence whether allegations receive serious attention.

Yet research has documented how professional loyalty, fear of retaliation and institutional culture can discourage officers from reporting misconduct by colleagues.

A 2024 study published in ⁠Policing: A Journal of Policy and Practice⁠ examined the challenges officers face when reporting sexual harassment within their own organizations.

Research into police-perpetrated domestic abuse has also documented the particular vulnerabilities of women whose abusers work in law enforcement, including the difficulty of reporting someone who understands investigative procedures and has professional relationships within the institution responsible for investigating him.

Not every officer protects abusive colleagues. Many investigate misconduct and take their responsibilities seriously.

But the institutional stakes are different.

When an ordinary man refuses to confront an abusive friend, he may contribute to a culture of silence. When an officer knowingly conceals another officer’s misconduct, that silence can compromise an investigation and undermine a woman’s access to justice.

If men are expected to hold their friends accountable, surely officers should be expected to hold their colleagues accountable.

And accountability must be grounded in evidence and the law, not simply public demands for punishment.

Consider the case of former Stanford University swimmer Brock Turner, convicted in 2016 of three felony sexual assault offenses⁠.

Judge Aaron Persky sentenced Turner to six months in jail and probation, a sentence many considered far too lenient. Persky was recalled by voters in 2018⁠, becoming the first California judge removed through recall since 1932.

Yet Persky acted within the sentencing discretion available under California law at the time, and the state’s judicial disciplinary commission found no misconduct warranting discipline.

The case raised legitimate concerns about how seriously sexual assault is punished. It also raised questions about judicial independence and whether judges should face removal for imposing lawful sentences that offend public expectations.

Supporting victims does not require abandoning due process, just as respecting due process does not require minimizing sexual violence.

Both principles matter.

The Cornell allegations should prompt men to examine their own behavior and their willingness to challenge misconduct.

Would we confront a friend who degraded women? Would we support a woman reporting abuse even when the accused was someone we admired? Would we challenge a supervisor, police officer, prosecutor or other powerful figure whose conduct we would condemn in a stranger?

Would we still demand accountability if doing so threatened our friendships, careers or professional standing?

Those are more meaningful questions than whether someone posted a statement online.

Women should not have to depend on another man’s willingness to fight an abuser to be safe. They should be able to depend on institutions that take their safety seriously and on men who refuse to normalize mistreatment in the first place.

So yes, men should speak about Cornell. We should listen to women, challenge other men and recognize that sexual violence is not something women should have to confront alone.

But we should also acknowledge the men who already do those things, without demanding recognition on their behalf.

Most importantly, we should demand accountability from the institutions whose authority makes their failures particularly consequential.

Because silence among friends is troubling.

Silence backed by a badge, a prosecutor’s authority or the institutional power to protect an abuser can be devastating.

And if we’re serious about standing with women, that silence deserves at least as much attention as the men who haven’t said anything about Cornell.

Robert J. Hansen is a Sacramento-based journalist and staff writer for The OBSERVER, covering government accountability, law enforcement, criminal justice and civil rights. His reporting examines the intersection of public policy, institutional power and the communities affected by both. The views expressed here are his own.